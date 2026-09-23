Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the individual competition as India went without a medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Asian Games on Wednesday. India, however, picked up two bronze medals, with both its men's and women's skeet teams finishing on the podium.

Bhaker, who qualified third for the 10m air pistol final with a score of 579, finished fifth with 181.1 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old won the individual bronze in the event at the Paris Olympics and also claimed a mixed team bronze. She will next compete in the 25m pistol event, in which she is the defending champion.

Among the other Indians in the 10m air pistol qualification, Esha Singh finished 15th with 572 points, while Suruchi Singh was 26th with 568 and failed to make the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

India narrowly missed out on a team medal, finishing fourth behind Vietnam. Both teams were tied on 1,719 points, but Vietnam took the bronze on a higher inner-10 count.

In women's skeet, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal combined for 331 points to secure bronze. China won gold with 357, while Kazakhstan took silver with 336.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parinaaz and Raiza scored 111 points each out of a possible 125, while Maheshwari finished with 109.

The men's skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also won bronze with a combined score of 346. China and Kazakhstan finished ahead of India for gold and silver respectively.

Anantjeet, who also qualified for the individual final, scored 119 points, while Mairaj and Bhavtegh recorded 116 and 111 respectively.

Shooters in the skeet event aim for a maximum of 125 points.

India have now won seven shooting medals at the Asian Games-- four silver and three bronze-- with gold still eluding the country.