Nagoya: India women's team secured gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games 2026. The win comes off a thrilling 37-34 win over Iran in the final here on Saturday. The feat helped India add their third gold medal to the tally at the ongoing continental showpiece, previous coming from women’s cricket and 10m air pistol mixed events

India held a 22-16 lead at half-time taking an early advantage in the game. Iran produced a comeback in the second half, winning 18-15, however, went down fighting as India clinched the gold. After the triumph, the Indian team took a victory lap of the arena and chanted the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

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India have extended their domination in the sport at the Games event, with both men's and women's teams securing the gold in all but one edition. Both teams failed to secure gold in the 2018 Jakarta Games, when the women’s team had to settle for silver after a defeat against Iran and the men's team finished fourth. The men's team will face Iran in the final on Sunday, to compete for the gold.