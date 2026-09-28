All my preconceived notions about trains were shattered once I arrived in Japan. Here, trains run not only without drivers but, incredibly, even without touching the ground!

My journey was to the Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin, near Nagoya, to watch the Indian cricket team train for the Asian Games. It required two train changes. The second train I boarded was the ‘Linimo’, a driverless train. Not only is it driverless, but this service also lacks wheels or traditional rails.

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The Linimo train service operates over an 8.9 kilometre stretch from Fujioka to Yakusa in Japan's Aichi Prefecture. It runs on Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) technology. When electricity flows through the electromagnetic coils attached to the underside of the train, it creates magnetic waves that lift the train 8 millimetres off the track, which makes the train glide.

Gap sensors ensure that the 8-millimetre distance between the train and the flat track is maintained. Since it doesn't touch the track, the train offers a smooth and quiet ride. Trains are controlled from a centralised operations control room through an Automatic Train Operation (ATO) system.

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Since it runs without a driver, you can even sit in the front seat of the train. The view from there is absolutely breathtaking. As most of the stations are elevated, the journey on this train alone is a real treat.

A key characteristic of Maglev trains is their ability to travel at high speeds. The underside of the trains wraps around the tracks. This design eliminates any fear of derailment or overturning.

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And here's another fascinating tidbit: The Linimo train service even has a station master - a dog named Buddy. Before Buddy, there were two other dogs: Kova and Ocean. Buddy was brought into service to assist differently-abled passengers. For instance, if a visually impaired person arrives at a Linimo station, Buddy won’t leave their side before guiding them to board the train to their destination.