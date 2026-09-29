Nagoya: Neeru Dhanda has clinched India's first ever individual gold medal in women's trap shooting competition at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. The 26-year-old entered the history books becoming India's first shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's trap individual event, while also making a continental record. Neeru won the gold with a score of 28, beating the previous Asian record of 24.

The feat comes right after she won India a silver in the women's trap team event. The trio of Neeru (118), Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) combined to get a total of 328 to end second behind gold medallists China (346) in the women's event.

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The Haryana shooter qualified for the final round after finishing as joint top scorer matching Qatar's Ray Bassil resulting in a qualification Games record.

(With PTI inputs).