Thiruvananthapuram: Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan has responded to online criticism of her appearance, saying her choice of hairstyle, jewellery and makeup comes down to personal comfort and confidence.

Comments on Ancy's hair braids, eye makeup and jewellery have surfaced in the comment sections of social media posts congratulating her on winning the silver medal in long jump for the country in the ongoing Asian Games.

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Criticising the attacks, Ancy said such remarks were "nonsense" and that people associated with sports would not make such comments.

"These attacks are being made from fake IDs. They do not have the courage to say such things from their own accounts," she told a TV channel.

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"How many international athletes compete wearing neck chains? These people do not even have that much awareness," Ancy said.

She said she had broken Anju Bobby George's national record while wearing a necklace and that it was part of her confidence.

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"I used to compete wearing bangles during my school days. I enjoyed hearing the sound of the bangles. I had earlier cut my hair for competitions. Now, this is convenient for me. I will not be discouraged by any of this," she said.

Ancy also said those criticising her did not even know the event in which she had won the medal.

"Even if you do not respect my hard work, do not insult it. This would not happen in any other country," she said.