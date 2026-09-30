Nagoya: India’s women’s compound archery team retained its Asian Games gold medal with a dominant 238-234 win over China, equalling the world record in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep produced a commanding performance to secure India’s seventh gold medal of the Games.

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The Indian trio matched the world record set by South Korea at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

India took the first end 60-58 and maintained its two-point advantage in the second end, winning it by the same margin. The defending champions then led 178-176 heading into the final end.

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China faltered under pressure with two 9s, while India delivered a perfect final round with six 10s to seal the gold and equal the world-best score.

China’s Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei took silver, while South Korea’s Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo beat Chinese Taipei for bronze.

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India had earlier defeated South Korea 234-233 in the semifinals at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park.

The Indian women’s compound team had also won gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where India claimed five gold medals in archery.