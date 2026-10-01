"I got penalised while riding a bicycle." - Has anyone ever heard someone say that back home in India? Well, in Japan, it's a reality. Not only can you get fined, but if you don't follow the rules while cycling, you could end up paying a hefty price. You'll also face consequences for parking your bicycle wherever you please; you must park only in designated spots, and even that comes with a fee. A whopping 78% of Japanese households own a bicycle. While they mostly walk to get around, they do occasionally use their bikes.

Even in Tokyo, Japan's largest city, an estimated 14% of all commuters travel by bicycle. And just like driving, cycling comes with a strict set of rules. In 2024 alone, Japan saw 67,000 bicycle-related accidents. To curb this alarming number, Japan has revised its laws and significantly increased the fines.

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Riding a bicycle while using a mobile phone will set you back 100,000 Japanese Yen (roughly ₹61,000). This isn't surprising, as over 50% of bicycle accidents are reportedly caused by mobile phone use. Cycling under the influence of alcohol carries an even steeper penalty, with fines soaring up to 1 million Yen. Beyond these major offences, minor infringements attract fines ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 Yen. Whether it's cycling with earphones on, riding a bike without brakes or a headlight, carrying a second person, or even cycling while holding an umbrella - every single one of these actions will land you a fine.

On my daily walk from my accommodation in Nagoya to catch the train for the Games venues, I consistently pass by an impressive bicycle parking facility. It's a two-story setup where you simply place your bike, activate a machine, and it automatically lifts it to an upper level. The ticketing machine is fully automated, and what's striking is the complete absence of any human supervision. It's a system built entirely on trust. The daily parking fee is 200 Yen (approximately ₹122).

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Furthermore, some Japanese cities have introduced fully automated underground bicycle parking systems. Here, you simply place your bike in a designated spot at ground level, pay at the ticketing machine, and a robotic arm automatically whisks your bicycle away into an underground vault. Retrieving it is just as seamless.