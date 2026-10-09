The Union Sports Ministry has called a meeting of various national sports federations on the 13th to review India's disappointing performance at the Asian Games, with the performances in badminton, shooting and athletics expected to come under particular scrutiny.

The ministry will also reassess the allocation of funds under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which provides financial assistance to athletes, amid concerns over India's reduced medal tally despite substantial spending on training and preparations.

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India won 85 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan, down from its haul of 106 medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Before the latest edition, the Sports Ministry had said that more than ₹700 crore had been spent on athletes' training over the preceding three years.

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The decline in the medal tally despite the significant investment has reportedly triggered dissatisfaction across the sporting establishment. The review meeting is expected to examine the reasons behind the underwhelming performances and assess whether the support extended to athletes has translated into results.

The ministry will also discuss instances in which athletes cited injuries and withdrew from competitions after arriving in Japan, raising questions about their preparedness and fitness ahead of the continental event.

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The review could lead to a reassessment of funding priorities and the support extended to athletes and sports federations as India evaluates its preparations for future international competitions.