Pathanamthitta: Shinto Simon, a student of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Kozhencherry, is set to compete in the pole vault at the upcoming State School Sports Meet. While every other athlete is focused on training, eager to make their mark at the state event, Shinto is busy cutting bamboo near his home to fashion a pole for practice.

The 16-year-old is from Chirayirambu, Thoduva in Maramon, Pathanamthitta. He won the pole vault competition at the District School Sports Meet, a victory achieved with a bamboo pole cut from the very spot near his home, even when other competitors used expensive fibre poles. Some were even valued at up to ₹1 lakh, while Shinto readies himself to fight against all odds in his life without complaints.

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Shinto’s competition pole is prepared by drying the freshly cut bamboo in the sun for two days. For the State School Sports Meet, the youngster is hopeful that his fellow competitors will share a fibre pole with him. Regardless, he will compete using the bamboo pole if he isn't provided with one. Shinto believes that using a fibre pole would enable him to achieve an even better performance.

The 68th Kerala School Sports Meet will kick off in Kozhikode on October 25 and continue through the week to culminate on October 31.