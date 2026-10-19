Nagoya: India’s Sheetal Devi equalled the world record in women’s compound archery with 704 points at the Asian Para Games, here on Monday. The 19-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir produced a record-breaking performance, registering 57 perfect 10s from her 72 arrows, including 32 Xs - shots landing in the innermost scoring zone of the target.

Sheetal also surpassed the previous continental record (698 points) set by herself, through the course by six points to etch her name into the history books. The 2024 Paris Paralympics bronze medallist equalled the world record previously set by Turkey’s Oznur Girdi at the same event, while also bettering her Asian Para Games record of 680 points at Hangzhou in 2023.

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Sheetal also teamed up with debutant Payal Nag in the para archery compound team event with a combined score of 1,379 points, comfortably ahead of China, who finished second with 1,338 points. The pair has earned a direct spot in the semi-finals after topping the table.

(With PTI inputs).