Chalakudy: The Chalakudy Municipality will host a grand civic reception tomorrow to honour international track and field star MR Poovamma, who brought pride to the nation by clinching a gold and a silver medal at the Asian Games. The event will be inaugurated by Minister of Higher Education, Roji M John, at 11.00 AM at the Rajiv Gandhi Town Hall, where the municipality will present her with a cash reward of ₹3 lakh.

A two-time Olympian and an Arjuna Awardee, Poovamma is married to international athlete Jithin Paul, a native of Koonammavu, North Chalakudy. She struck gold in the women’s 4x400m relay and bagged a silver in the 4x400m mixed relay at the Games held in Nagoya, Japan. Poovamma boasts an illustrious career, having previously secured gold, silver, and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games, as well as across multiple editions of the Asian Athletics Championships.

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Before the formal event, the star athlete will be welcomed in a celebratory open-top vehicle procession from the Municipal Indoor Stadium to the Town Hall, accompanied by traditional percussion ensembles and vibrant Kavadi performers.

The felicitation ceremony will be presided over by MLA Saneeshkumar Joseph. MP Benny Behanan will present a memento to the champion, with Olympian Lijo David attending as the chief guest.

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The announcement was made jointly by Municipal Chairperson Alice Shibu, Vice Chairperson KV Paul, Organising Committee General Convener CS Suresh, Coordinator Valsan Chambakara, and Municipal Standing Committee Chairpersons Annie Paul, Sheefa Santhosh, and Liji Joji.