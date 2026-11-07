Kottayam: Dr Ajay Joseph, a native of Pala, has become the first Malayali neurologist to complete the Ironman 70.3 Goa. Finishing the gruelling triathlon in 6 hours and 7 minutes, the 38-year-old secured the top spot in his age category among contenders from Kerala.

The Ironman 70.3 endurance challenge comprises a 1.9-km swim, a 90-km cycle ride, and a 21-km run. Dr Ajay is currently a neurologist at Holy Family Hospital in Muthalakodam, Thodupuzha. He attributed his success to a disciplined training regimen maintained alongside a demanding medical career.

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He is the son of Vadakkekutttu Joseph and Mary (Retd. Postmaster) from Cherpunkal, Pala. He is supported in his athletic pursuits by his wife, Dr Divya (a radiologist at Care Diagnostic Centre), and their two sons, Hazael and Caleb.