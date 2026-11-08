Ancy Sojan joins hands with Edimannickal Gold and Diamonds, as announced in their latest endorsement campaign, featuring the athlete’s journey to the top. The video posted on the jewellery brand’s official Instagram handle, captioned “Celebrating Ancy Sojan,” has already gained public attention with its novelty in presenting the Asian Games silver medalist.

The Indian long jump star, renowned for her love for ornaments, has always adorned herself with long metal chains, bracelets, earrings and nose pins on the athletic tracks. The 25-year-old is famous for the unique style she brings on the track, establishing herself as an icon among many young athletes who were inspired by the way she carries herself even during times of intense pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the backdrop of the severe internet backlash Ancy faced for accessorising her ensemble at the Games, the campaign equates jewellery with pride, as she takes pride in her hard work, family and nation. “She defines her journey. She owns her pride. She rises above every opinion,” states the jewellery brand in its post on Instagram.

The campaign ends by saying “Ancy is Gold”, after showcasing Ancy’s famous build-up towards the leap, glimpses of her childhood, and her proudly wrapped in the national flag while flexing her silver medal from the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The video has already gone viral, crossing half a million views on Instagram in under 24 hours.