Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has called for greater transparency, fairness and integrity in India's sports governance system, raising questions over the electoral process followed to select Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Bindra, who did not contest but voted in the elections held on Monday to select eight SOMs, has pointed to an apparent inconsistency between the IOA Constitution and the rules adopted for the latest polls.

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In a post on X, the former shooter stressed that institutional credibility was as important as sporting achievements in shaping India's sporting future.

"I have always believed that the strength of an institution lies not in the absence of questions, but in its willingness to address them. Strong governance is not merely an administrative necessity; it is the foundation upon which lasting sporting progress is built," he wrote.

His remarks came after he wrote to IOA president PT Usha on October 31, seeking clarification on the apparent discrepancy between Article 3.7 of the IOA Constitution and the recently notified rules governing the election of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit.

Article 3.7 of the IOA Constitution states that eight SOMs shall be selected by the Athletes Commission and ratified by the General Assembly before the election of the IOA office-bearers. The same procedure was followed during the previous election in 2022.

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However, the latest election saw eight SOMs chosen through an 80-member electoral roll comprising former athletes. The process was supervised by IOA-appointed Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

Bindra was among the 80 members who voted in the online election. According to the results sheet issued by Srivastava, all 80 members cast their votes.

The Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit Rules state that SOMs forming part of the IOA General Assembly shall be elected only from among those included in the SOM Roster published on the IOA website. Both the IOA Constitution and the rules governing the SOM elections were ratified by the association in September this year.

In his letter to Usha, Bindra had stressed that even small improvements in communication and institutional responsiveness could strengthen public confidence in sports administration.

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The 44-year-old, who won India's first individual Olympic gold medal in shooting with his triumph in the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, expressed disappointment that his specific question had not been addressed.

Although he received an indication of the rules being followed, Bindra said he had not received any substantive clarification from either the Electoral Officer or the IOA leadership.

IOA electoral officer responds

Meanwhile, Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said his responsibility was limited to conducting the elections in accordance with the existing rules.

He added that the concerns raised by Bindra were beyond his jurisdiction.

(With PTI inputs)