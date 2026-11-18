Thiruvananthapuram: A controversy over unrecognised sports bodies has resurfaced in Keralam, after 73 powerlifting certificates issued in the name of Powerlifting India, an organisation not recognised by the Union Sports Ministry, were submitted to the Kerala State Sports Council.

The athletes had submitted the certificates to claim cash awards after winning medals at national and international powerlifting competitions. They were allegedly misled into participating in these events on the assurance that the organisation had recognition from the Union government.

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Sports Minister O J Janeesh has directed the Director of Sports to investigate the organisation's activities and submit a report.

The Union Sports Ministry revoked the recognition of the Indian Powerlifting Federation, the national body for the sport, in 2017. Since then, the Centre has not recognised any national federation for powerlifting, according to records of the Sports Ministry.

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It is against this backdrop that the Kerala State Sports Council received a stream of competition certificates issued in the name of Powerlifting India, an organisation registered only in 2024. Documents have also emerged showing that a certificate for a 2019 national powerlifting competition was allegedly fabricated in the name of this organisation, which did not exist at the time.

In Keralam, only certificates issued by sports federations recognised by the Union Sports Ministry are considered for admission under the sports quota, government jobs and cash awards. The Sports Council's scrutiny also found that the certificates issued by Powerlifting India falsely claimed that the organisation was recognised by the Union Sports Ministry, apparently to mislead athletes.

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The Sports Council has decided to investigate cases in which athletes may have secured government jobs or grace marks for sports quota admissions in previous years using such certificates.

The irregularities in the powerlifting certificates came to light when the Sports Department, through the Sports Council, invited applications for cash awards for Malayali athletes who had won medals in national and international competitions during the 2019–20 financial year. The Sports Council withheld the awards for 10 of the 73 applicants who had won international medals.

The remaining 63 athletes, who had won medals in national competitions, will receive the cash awards. The Sports Council said they had participated in the competitions without knowing that the organisation lacked official recognition and that the awards were approved on humanitarian grounds.