In Keralam, a state blessed with cultural abundance, local traditions often play a vital role in carrying heritage across generations. A unique sporting tradition in Manaloor, a small village nestled in the cultural heart of Thrissur district, has brought people of all ages together for generations. Manaloor’s Nadan Panthukali, a traditional village ball game, began around a century ago, though its origins remain untraced. Matches are played on public roads and ordinary village streets within a one-kilometre radius, after obtaining the necessary police permission.

During the festive seasons of Onam and Diwali, the narrow roads and village grounds of Manaloor and its neighbouring areas come alive as the community celebrates this tradition. People from Mampully, Karamukku, Palaazhi, and Manaloor villages gather to form teams and compete for an ever-rolling trophy that has been rolling for ages.

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Unlike the familiar formats of cricket or football, Nadan Panthukali has its own distinctive rules and regulations. The form and shape of the ball used have evolved, from traditional leather and rubber balls to tennis balls. Each match lasts around 50 minutes, and each team will comprise seven players. A team member strikes the ball forward while the opposite team tries to block it.

Posts similar to football goals will be set up on both sides for scoring. The team that manages to strike the ball as far as the post almost 300 metres away can win the game. The simplicity, however, does not undermine the physical and mental demands, as the game requires speed, strategy, and teamwork.

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Manaloor ward member Sudharman CB embodies the village’s pride in its native game. “This game cannot be played on a ground. The youngsters of Manaloor are still thrilled about Panthukali while the youth elsewhere have turned to football. People who have no idea about the native ball game are often surprised to see the game taking place on public roads.”

While the game is in progress, the players and organisers ensure they do not inconvenience vehicles or the public. “The game is stopped for a minute to let the vehicles pass so that traffic doesn’t get affected,” he added.

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The atmosphere adds to the excitement with the crowd celebrating the local game every year. As players chase the ball, block their opponents, and move to cross the boundary, cheers and applause rise from the sidelines.

The Panthukali tournament is often a fiercely fought contest, with thirty or thirty-two teams competing for the trophy with full intensity. At a time when modern sports like cricket and football dominate the sporting landscape, this traditional village game continues to hold a special place in the hearts of local people. “You need to come here and see the game to enjoy the experience in its full excitement. Naadan panthukali is an important event for the people of this region and is hence conducted every year,” said Manloor native Sathyan, a committee member and an active participant in the game.

Nadan Panthukali is more than just a sporting competition for the Manloor locals. The older generation reminisces about their childhood, nostalgic for the village game. At the same time, the younger lot gets the opportunity to experience and carry forward a tradition that connects them to their roots. In that sense, Nadan Panthukali becomes not just entertainment, but a reflection of a village’s identity and legacy.