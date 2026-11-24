Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister VD Satheesan sanctioned ₹9.10 crore to the State Sports Council on Tuesday for clearing pending dues of sports academies across the state. The amount will be used to settle outstanding payments related to the functioning of district, college and school sports academies, following a request from Sports Minister OJ Janeesh, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

“Financial constraints must not stand in the way of an athlete’s training and well-being. Acting on an urgent appeal by Sports Minister OJ Janeesh, the government has sanctioned ₹9.10 crore to the Kerala State Sports Council on a priority basis,” said Satheesan on his official Facebook handle.

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The allocated funds will be utilised to clear outstanding dues for food, accommodation, hostel rent, electricity, and water across district, college, and school-level sports academies. It will also settle the pending salary arrears of coaches and other support staff, including cooks, wardens and security personnel.

“The government's objective is to foster a thriving ecosystem for emerging sporting talent by taking care of athletes' essential needs and ensuring their training continues uninterrupted,” he added.

(With PTI inputs).