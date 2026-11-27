India has formally presented its vision and strategic roadmap to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games before the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission. The proposal, which positions Ahmedabad as the primary prospective host city, was submitted during a high-level virtual meeting with IOC representatives.

The Indian delegation was led by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, IOA Chief Executive Officer Raghuram Iyer, and IOA Athletes' Commission Chairperson PV Sindhu. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and IOC member from India Nita Ambani also participated in the meeting, demonstrating strong state and national backing for the bid.

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The presentation showcased Ahmedabad's existing and planned sports infrastructure, venue clusters, and urban development plans tailored for mega-events. The city is also aiming to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games as part of a larger plan to build long-term athletic and logistical capacity. Delegates detailed India's past experience in organising major international tournaments, venue development timelines, government support, and the overarching vision for the Games.

India is among seven countries vying for the honour of hosting the 2036 Summer Games. The IOC Future Host Commission will review proposals and conduct detailed feasibility studies across all bidding nations before submitting recommendations. The final announcement regarding the host city for the 2036 Games is expected to be made in 2029.