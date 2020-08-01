Will a Contessa electric have any takers?

For about a quarter of a century, the Contessa was a synonym of luxury on Indian roads. Though it was based on London's Vauxhall Motors' Victor model, it exuded the haughtiness of American muscle cars. It retains the same aura even now.

That is the precise reason why even now heads turn whenever a Contessa pulls over or passes by. Will a modern makeover work wonders for the Contessa?

Adityan and Bonney Sunny

Mightyseed, a collective of youngsters, has come forward with such an exciting project. Designers at Mightyseed have infused new life into the first version of the EV concept of Contessa. The new Contessa design has already become a talking point of the auto world. Adityan and Bonney Sunny are the principal designers and co-founders of industrial design consultancy Mightyseed, the company behind the project.

The concept is presented as an official invitation for Hindustan Motors to make a comeback in tune with new trends. The design of the EV can rival any international brand. If the old Contessa stood a little high, the EV concept has a lowered body giving it a sporty character. The coupe-style rear and a tail lamp that runs across the entire width of the rear-end are elements that are perhaps straight out of Porsche design studio.

Contessa written on the rear itself makes a great design statement. The EV version will be a three-door coupe and have enough space inside.

Now, the wait for the production version of the vehicle has started.