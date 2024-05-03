Kerala’s AI startup Genrobotics launches first non-governmental industrial park

Kochi: Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd, a Kerala-based startup known for robotics innovation, has launched an Industrial Park at Ilahia College of Engineering and Technology (ICET) in Muvattupuzha. It is the first industrial park in a private college in Kerala which has been built as part of ‘the industry on campus’ initiative of the state government.

The Rs 3-crore facility will be developed as a state-of-the-art centre to stimulate innovation in education and integrate AI and robotics more efficiently through proper research.

Kerala Startup Mission chief operating officer Tom Thomas inaugurated the facility at the ICET campus on Wednesday. College director Abdul Salam, manager V U Sidhique, chairman P H Muneer and Genrobotic Innovations director and co-founder Nikhil N P attended the function.

Genrobotics, ranked among the top three AI startups in India and famously known for Bandicoot, the world’s first robotic scavenger, proposes to develop the park as a hub for fostering the creation of advanced technologies, encouraging bright and visionary minds, and giving an impetus to the state’s economic growth.

The facility will consist of an advanced R&D laboratory and a sophisticated production facility. Through this partnership, Genrobotics aims to conduct advanced research and development activities specifically dedicated to humanoid and semi-humanoid robotics and AI.

Viewed as the first humanoid R&D centre in the state, it will facilitate internships, research and jobs for students both on-campus and off-campus, providing hands-on opportunities for research, development and commercialisation of innovative ideas in robotics and AI into tangible commercial products.

"This collaborative venture with ICET is the first of its kind and a kick-start to our future establishment of technology centres across colleges in Kerala," said Nikhil N P. "The research centre at ICET will function more as academic research into humanoid robotics under the leadership of Genrobotics.”

Nikhil said this is the first time in India that an Industrial Park is being established to make the process of integration of AI and robotics faster and more efficient through proper research. “We plan to launch such an industrial park across this country to boost this integration as AI and robotics have the enormous potential to solve various human problems.”

Genrobotics, recognized as 'The Pride of Kerala' by the state government, has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the robotics landscape through ground-breaking innovations that have transformed unsafe working environments through robotics and AI. The company offers a diverse range of robotic solutions, from advanced medical robotics to automated oil tank cleaning systems.