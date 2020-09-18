This 'Dracula S 800' bike has a Maruti 800 engine and hits 200 kmph

The engine from an old Maruti 800 and other parts from vehicles right from a Mahindra Bolero to a Yamaha FZ went into the making of this superbike.

Since they could not afford buying a superbike, these Punjab students thought about making one. They toiled for about one-and-a-half months day and night and spent about Rs 2 lakh to make their dream come true.

The bike was built by Davinder Singh (20) and Harsimran Singh (18). While Davinder is a mechanical engineering student at St Soldier’s Group of Institutions in Jalandhar, and his friend Harsimran is doing B Tech in aeronautical engineering at Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh.

The dream of a superbike had crept into their minds since long. Davinder wanted to buy a Harley Davidson bike; however, the cheapest Harley would cost more than Rs 5 lakh. They soon understood that acquiring a new superbike would be a tough proposition. They then thought about making a superbike with whatever components are available easily.

They found the engine of an old Maruti 800 to power the bike. They finalised the design, got together the required parts from other vehicles and started their work on July 1. They took a workshop in their area on rent for Rs 35,000 a month for the project. And, the bike was ready by August 8.

They decided to name the bike Dracula S 800. The radiator and cooling fan that would suit the Maruti engine were obtained from a Tata Ace. Several components from the Maruti car and a disused Mahindra Bolero went into the making of the bike. The main chassis belongs to a Bajaj Pulsar.

Look carefully and you can spot parts of Royal Enfield Classic 350, Yamaha FZ and KTM 200 Duke (rear mudguard).

The students claim that the superbike has a top speed of 200 kmph; it could be possible too since the 796 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine powered bike has a relatively light-weight body. It could return a mileage of 20 kmpl. Compared to superbikes, this is better fuel efficiency.

Though it could be a crowd-puller, the Dracula S 800 can't hit the road. Authorities, who even frown upon changes to the basic model of a vehicle, are unlikely to approve a bike like Dracula that is built from scratch using parts from other vehicles. However, the bike stands testimony to the determination the students showed in realising their dream.