'Ashamed of' Alancier, says filmmaker Aashiq Abu

Malayalam film director Aashiq Abu stated he is ashamed of well-known character actor Alancier, who has been accused of sexual harrassment.

"I feel sincerely ashamed for having had to work with him though I never knew his real character," Abu wrote on social media.

Alancier had acted in 'Mayanadi' which Abu had directed, and 'Maheshinte Prathikaram' which he produced.

Actress Divya Gopinath had recently accused Alancier of sexual harassment.

Fiilmmaker Jubith Namradath had subsequently said said Alancier was so unmanageable on the sets of 'Aabhaasam' that he assigned an assistant director to exclusively handle the 52-year-old actor.

Alancier admitted that he had erred after getting drunks on the sets. He claimed he had only knocked on the door of Divya’s room and not stamped on it, and that what she had said is not fully right.

Abu's note:

So many allegations have emerged against actor Alancier these days. Actresses who have been his victims say he had harassed them on the sets of several films. Directors of those films have endorsed those allegations.

The actor is wearing the charge of a nasty character as a decoration. I'm genuinely feeling ashamed that I had to work with him in some films, though I never knew his real character. Let me salute Divya!

