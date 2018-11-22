Poorna gearing up for next Tollywood flick

Actress Poorna seems to be on cloud 9 as she has landed a strong character role in a Telugu film.



Speaking to the media during the launch of her new film at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Poorna said, “Both the director and the producer of the movie are people of good taste. It is at a time that I have been careful in selecting my roles, that I have stumbled upon this script. My character in this film is so strong.”

Poorna is doing the lead role in the untitled film helmed by debutant director Annam Chinnikrishna.

The film is being produced by Gourikrishna under the banner of Sri Krishna Creations.

“I have released several films in Telugu, but as a producer, this is my first film. The moment the director explained to me the concept of the film, I thought Poorna is apt for the lead role. We will make this film without any compromise with ace technicians,” Gourikrishna said.

Chinnikrishna said since it was his directorial debut, he is aiming to achieve nothing less than and excellent output.

“Since the lead role has a lot of scope for performance, we have decided to cast Poorna who readily agreed to do the project. Our producer has given me seasoned technicians including ace cinematographer Bal Reddy and noted music director Bheems Ceciroleo,” he said.

The shooting is slated to begin in December and the filmmakers plan to wrap it up in a single schedule.

They hope to release the movie next summer.

Other cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

So, we will soon see Poorna in a different role. For the uninitiated, Poorna who has done many films in Tollywood ,is none other than Kerala’s own Shamna Kasim.