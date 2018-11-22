7 months of VFX work went behind Olu: Shaji N Karun

Panaji: Dubbed versions of films are taking cinema across regions within India and beyond, but celebrated Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N. Karun says dubbing is not his idea of maximising viewership.

Karun, a multiple National Award-winning filmmaker, was here as his new offering "Olu" was the opening film of the Indian Panorama feature film section of the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

"Olu" is a unique fantasy drama, which is high on VFX.

It tells the tale of a gypsy girl who mysteriously survives under the Kerala backwaters where she has been sunk by her rapists. Only during full moon nights, can she see the world above water.

She 'meets' a painter who is asked to paint her dreams.

While the movie itself touches a chord with its visual magnificence and the silences that speak loud, asked if he would consider dubbing it in another language, Karun said at a conference here: "For this particular film, I do no think so. It speaks to you -- whether it's in English, Malayalam or Hindi.

"I think the images retain (in one's mind) irrespective of the language. My wish is it should be seen all over the world. But, my idea is not to dub.

"The original thing has to remain an original for me, like a painting. The other things are duplicates."

"Olu" features Shane Nigam and Esther Anil.

Karun thanked the entire team for being devoted and honest in addressing the fantasy theme.

"Fantasy is a dream for everybody... A dream is mainly a supporting imagery of the image we have. We have to look into a different world, which is poetry, which is fiction and cinema," Karun said.

The filmmaker, whose 1988 film "Piravi" won the Caméra d'Or - Mention d'honneur at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival, feels while the concept may seem novel in India, it has been tackled internationally.

"All over the world, this idea was brought into visual form with such attempts. In Indian cinema, we may see this as an experiment, but it's not."

Karun said he felt overwhelmed that the audience understood his vision behind the movie when it was screened here on Wednesday morning.

"I am glad it was welcomed and understood as that is itself is giving me strength to plan my next film as well."

Around seven months of VFX work went behind the movie. Karun said it is an important tool to tell a story.