Vidhya Unni ties the knot, see pics

Yesteryear actress Divya Unni's sister and actor-dancer Vidhya Unni got hitched to Chennai native Sanjay Venkateswaran Sunday at at Gokulam Convention Centre, Kochi. The wedding pictures are trending on social media.

Vidhya is seen in three silk sarees for the function, and the photos in traditional 'Brahmin style' make her no less than a diva. Divya Unni attended the function along with her husband Arun Manikandan.



Vidhya had made her debut in Malayalam films through K Biju's movie 'Dr Love' in 2011. She has also acted in director Jayaprakash's 2013 movie titled '3G Third Generation'.



The pre-wedding pictures had also gone viral. Earlier, Divya Unni had also shared a video, compiling photos of Vidhya since childhood. 'Loads of love and prayers for the bride- to-be', read Divya's message in one of the photo.



Vidhya, who is a software engineer, presently works with Cognizant, Hong Kong. She was an alumnus of the Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam. Sanjay, who is also a software engineer, is employed with Tata Communications in Singapore.

