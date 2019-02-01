Prithviraj stuns with amazing makeover for 'Aadujeevitham'

Prithviraj's new look from the Blessy directorial 'Aadujeevitham' in which he plays a character named Najeeb has become viral online. The second schedule of the movie is progressing in Jordan.

In the latest photo, a heavily built Prithviraj spots a tan. Reportedly in the next schedule, Prithviraj will have to shed weight.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Kerala.

The ambitious project for both the actor and the filmmaker is based on a novel written by eminent Malayalam writer Benyamin. Amala Paul will play the female lead. The cinematography will be done by K U Mohanan.

Music composer AR Rahman will be making a comeback to Mollywood after a gap of 25 years with 'Aadujeevitham'. Resul Pookkutty will be handling the sound department of the movie.

Initially, the movie was slated to be released in 2019. However, Blessy confirmed that the project will be delayed due to technical issues.