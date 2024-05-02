Netizens think Kiran Rao took a dig at 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in 'Laapataa Ladies'

A dialogue in 'Laapataa Ladies', a film directed by Kiran Rao has become the point of discussion on social media, with netizens claiming it was an indirect dig at 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kiran Rao and Sandeep were recently engaged in a heated exchange on X, formerly Twitter, with the former criticising the portrayal of misogyny and stalking in Sandeep's films. Sandeep had hit back at Kiran and pointed out references from other films, including Aamir Khan's Dil Se, which, according to him, was also an example of stalking.

Now, a dialogue uttered by Indian actor Chhaya Kadam who plays the character Manju Mai in 'Laapataa Ladies' has gone viral. In one of the scenes, Manju Mai said, "My husband and son would get drunk and beat me. They would say, A man who loves you has the right to hit you. One day, I exercised my right as well,” she said.

Netizens are of the opinion that Kiran Rao was taking a dig at Sandeep who had stated that there was no emotion involved if a man does not get to slap his woman. "If you can't touch your woman wherever you want, and if you can't slap, you can't kiss, you can't use cuss words, I don't see the emotion there,” he had said during an interview in 2019.