Soundarya Rajinikanth shares lovely honeymoon snaps

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth married actor Vishagan Vanangamudi last week. Now, the couple has shared a lovely snap from their honeymoon trip in Iceland. In one of the pictures posted by her, the couple is seen posing amid snowy mountains in the background.

'#MissingVed', Soundarya added along with the picture, hinting that her son from her first marriage was not accompanying them.

Soundarya and Vishagan's engagement last year was a low-key function attended only by close friends and family members.

Vishagan, who is the owner of a pharmaceutical company, is also an actor. He was last seen in 2018 flick 'Vanjagar Ulagam'.

Vishagan was earlier married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran.

oundarya was first married to businessman Ashwin in 2010, however, the duo parted ways in 2017. She has a three-year-old son named Ved Krishna from her first marriage.

