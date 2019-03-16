It was a moment of applauds when Mohanlal announced and unveiled the motion poster of veteran director Bhadran's upcoming Malayalam movie through his Facebook page on Friday.

The motion poster features a little child resting it's head between the horns of a bull while candles lit over the top of them in the background of an English song.

Interestingly, Soubin Shahir and Joju George will play the leads while Rima Kallingal play female lead. While screenwriter S Suresh Babu has penned the film, Joothan is produced by Joseph Pattathanam and Jayanth Mammen under the banner of Ruby films.

Joothan will be Bhadran’s comeback film after a gap of nearly 15 years. His last directorial outing was Udayon in 2005, which had Mohanlal in the lead role.

It's also said that Soubin will have a challenging role in the movie after he won the Kerala state film awards for best actor this year. No other details about the theme or plot have been revealed and we wait for more updates.