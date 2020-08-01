Allu Arjun announces new film 'AA21', shares title poster

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to Instagram and announced his next film on Friday. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva.

Arjun also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled "AA21", on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

"Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with @sivakoratala garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi and Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys,' he captioned the poster.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also remembered grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on his 16th death anniversary on Friday.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his grandfather and penned a heartfelt note, and credited his grandfather for the position he is in today. "I remember this day when he left us . I know more about him now than on that day ... the more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts , struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema," Arjun captioned the image, which has over 273K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Allu Ramalingaiah ventured into acting in 1953 with Puttillu and his last film Jai released a few months before his death in 2004.

In 1990, Allu Ramalingaiah was feted with the Padma Shri and in 2001 was honoured with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.