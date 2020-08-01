Fahadh's Trance to be screened at International Indian Toronto Film Festival

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Trance will be screen at the upcoming International Indian Toronto Film Festival. The film has been selected for screening at the fest which will reportedly be held between August 9 and 15. Trance will be screened on August 13.

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance was released earlier this year and marked the comeback of director after a long gap of 8 years.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the star couple shared the screen in Trance for the first time after they tied the knot. Fahadh appeared in the role of Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker in the movie, which features Nazriya as Esther Lopez.

Gautham Menon, the popular Tamil filmmaker made his Malayalam debut with Trance. Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker handled the cinematography of the project, which was produced by Anwar Rasheed himself, for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.

Apart from Trance, Tamil film Kaithi and Telugu film Jersy have also been selected for screening at the film festival.

Padmavyuha by Raj Krishna, Batch of 2020 – Beyond Degrees and Certificates directed by Anto Philip and Vikas Bahl's Super 30 are the other movies.



