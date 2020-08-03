Janhvi Kapoor to play the lead in Helen's Bollywood remake

Anna Ben-starrer Helen got rave reviews by both viewers and critics. And now, Helen is all set to get a Hindi remake.

The survival thriller Helen, which marked the debut of director Mathukutty Xavier, will soon be remade in Hindi with Janhvi Kapoor playing the lead role.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, who had produced Helen, has shared the news on his social media page. The casting of the Bollywood film, apart from Janhvi Kapoor, is yet to be announced.

The rights of the film has been brought by a leading studio and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, who Is also backing Tamil superstar Ajith's upcoming film Valimai and remade Pink in Tamil last year.

Along with the Hindi remake, Helen is also getting remade into the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, languages, very soon. Helen was produced by actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan.