Big B gets a special Amul ad tribute on beating COVID

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has received a special tribute ad from Amul Butter after testing COVID negative and being discharged from hospital.

Keeping with their tradition of creating iconic advertisements about incidents of national and global value, the dairy giants have now created an ad that serves as a "homecoming gift" to the actor.

In a new Instagram post, Big B posted a picture of the advertisement in which he sits on a sofa, checking his phone. The iconic Amul girl stands by him.

"AB beats C… Homecoming gift," goes the punchline. "Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns .. " wrote the actor.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section.

Ranveer Singh commented: "Hell yeah"

"Welcome back," wrote Richa Chadha.

Bhumi Pednekar posted: "Best".

On August 2, Amitabh was discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19.

Confirming the news, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tweeted: "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

Abhishek also informed his fans: "I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities, remain COVID-19 positive and remain in hospital."

He thanked all his well-wishers for "your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise".

Earlier, Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus and were discharged from hospital.