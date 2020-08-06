Abhishek Bachchan has no 'discharge plans', shares his medical chart

There are no discharge plans yet for actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in hospital for over 26 days now, going by a picture he shared on social media.

Abhishek took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his "My Care Board" placed in his room in the hospital. The board details Abhishek's diet, doctors treating him, and discharge plan among many other things.

The word "No" is written next to the word "Discharge". Also, according to the board, Abhishek is having a "normal" diet.

Captioning the image, he wrote: "Hospital day: 26, Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe"

Abhishek, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai with Covid-19 in July. On Sunday Big B was discharged but Abhishek continues to be in the hospital.

Sharing the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing negative, Abhishek had tweeted: "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."