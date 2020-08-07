Kunchacko Boban reveals the 'golden rule for peaceful married life'

With pandemic and lockdown, celebs seem to be spending quality time with their families.

Kunchacko and Priya Kunchacko are one among the most loved couples of Malayalam film industry and each time he shares a pic from his familial moment, netizens seem to love it.

Most recently, Kunchacko Boban, who is known for his witty self revealed the golden rule of a peceful married life and it's hilarious. Sharing a pic with his wife priya, he took to his social media pages and captioned, “THE WIFE SHALT NEVER CROSS THE LINE THAT YOU DRAW” (But make sure you draw it where she points to)” (sic.)

The special Instagram post that Kunchacko Boban posted have gained a whole lot of attention.

The couple had their baby – a boy -- 14 years after marriage Izzahak Kunchacko is already a star kid.