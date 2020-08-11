Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj perform Satyanarayana puja at home

On Sunday, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj performed their first Lord Satyanarayana Swamy puja at the Daggubati residence in Jubilee Hills.

According to Telugu customs, Satyanarayana vratham is done by the newlywed couple at their home to mark the auspicious beginning. For the puja, Miheeka wore a cream and gold saree with a green embroidered blouse and red dupatta on her shoulders. Rana wore a white cotton shirt and dhoti.

After the completion of the puja, the entire Daggubati family posed for a family picture with the newlyweds.

Suresh Babu told a daily that everything went well. “Not just the traditional puja, everything has been so beautiful and lovely so far, we are so happy. Even more importantly, it feels good to have welcomed Miheeka to the family. Rana and she are just so happy together.” Miheeka's mom Bunty Bajaj agrees, “The vidayi was so difficult but I’m happy for her. It was so emotional, it felt like a piece of my heart was going away. But she lives close by and can always pop in whenever she feels like it. On Monday too she was here, spending time with all her cousins. I can’t imagine what it would’ve been like if she were not in the same city.”

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in a dreamy wedding ceremon on August 8, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.