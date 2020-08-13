Rhea reveals Sushant's health deteriorated after he returned from Europe trip, shares details

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise shocked everyone across the nation. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has now been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. She has now revealed the details of her 2019 Europe trip with Sushant in front of the officials.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty went on a Europe trip in October 2019. Rhea Chakraborty has told officials in her statement that the couple were holidaying at Florence in Italy in October 2019 when for the first time she witnessed Sushant Singh Rajput being affected due to mental illness.

According to sources, Rhea told the officials that Sushant and she were staying at a 600-year-old heritage hotel in Italy in October 2019 during their Europe trip. The hotel had huge rooms and there were some old paintings on the walls in the room. One such painting was where Saturn was devouring its own child. Rhea was in another room with her brother Showik Chakraborty, but when she returned, she found that Sushant was chanting some mantras using a Rudraksha, and looked visibly shaken.

When Rhea tried asking him what had happened, he said he could see the characters in the painting, and was unable to describe it clearly. Rhea and Showik then slept with Sushant in the same room that night. Sushant had been hallucinating about the painting and Rhea somehow held him and consoled him, saying that those were just hallucinations.

Rhea and Sushant, along with Showik, then left for a detox centre in Austria, but Sushant was not feeling well and they left from there as well. The couple was supposed to return to India on November 2, but they had to move the date to October 28. According to Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant was devoid of energy after returning from the trip and would remain silent for long hours.

Since the couple returned to Mumbai, Sushant's condition worsened. Sometimes he would start shouting and screaming, and sometimes, he would start crying. Though Sushant was taking medical help for his condition, which according to Susan Walker, his psychotherapist, was for bipolar disorder, Rhea, who had been with him supporting and helping him all this while, also slipped into depression. On June 8, Sushant told Rhea that she should go back to her home, and that it would help her recuperate.

Rhea had also sought the appointment of a psychiatrist for herself. Even after going back to her home, Rhea said she wouldn't step out of her room, until she heard of Sushant's death on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput had even messaged Showik Chakraborty and asked about Rhea's well-being on June 10 through SMS.

In October last year, Rhea had posted some pictures and videos from her trip to Europe with Sushant. However, it was only later, on Sushant's birthday this year, that she first posted a photo with the actor, which was taken on the Europe trip. During their October 2019 Europe trip, Sushant and Rhea travelled across France and Italy.