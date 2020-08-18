Who was the 'mystery woman' spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on the day of his death?

A new video has surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case that raises questions about a mystery woman spotted on June 14, the day when the actor allegedly died by suicide.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the mystery woman who was spotted at Sushant's home was Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's friend Jameela Calcuttawala.

A group photo on Sushant and Rhea's Instagram accounts also feature Showik and Jameela along with others.

Sources said that Jameela came to Sushant's home with his mother friends Priyanka Khemani and Mahesh Shetty on learning about his death. However, the police team present at the spot didn't allow her to enter the actor's home and she left the place after meeting the house staff.

Meanwhile, the investigation is on in the case with both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI probing from the abetment to suicide angle and questioning Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the FIR filed by SSR’s father in Patna.