Sreenath Bhasi join hands with Tom Emmatty for 'Duniyavinte Oruattathu'

Of late, Sreenath Bhasi has been on a roll as he has been part of back-to-back hits.

Sreenath Bhasi has now signed his next with director Tom Emmatty, who made his directorial debut with Oru Mexican Aparatha.

Titled Duniyavinte Oruattathu, the film will also see Sudhi Koppa in the lead along with Sreenath Bhasi which will be shot amid lockdown regulations.

The film set in in Mattanchery, will be shot in and around Kochi and Alappuzha.

Written by Safeer Rumane and Prashant Murali, Manesh Madhavan will handle the cinematography. The movie is produced by Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain under the banner Stories and Thoughts production along with Catalyst Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Sreenath Bhasi earned rave reviews for his performance as Roy in the movie Kappela. It is to be noted that Sudhi Koppa too played a pivotal role in Kappela.

Sreenath Bhasi has some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including the Mammootty-Amal Neerad's much-awaited flick Bilal. He will also be seen in Sumesh and Ramesh which will see him in the lead along with Balu Varghese.