Fahadh Faasil's next 'CU Soon' to release on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Fahadh Faasil's next movie 'CU Soon' gets an OTT release. The movie directed by Mahesh Narayanan will release on Amazon Prime Video. CU Soon will globally premiere in Malayalam on September 1, 2020.

The movie also stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran.

CU Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiance, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.

“Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off” said actor and producer Fahadh Faasil. “Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film,” he said.

Director Mahesh Narayan said, "CU Soon is a computer screen based drama thriller - a new concept that has barely been explored in Indian cinema. People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices. This film would not have been conceptualized or created without the virtual communication software and their developers. I hope this will inspire many artists to realize their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling. I am delighted to globally premiere CU Soon on Amazon Prime Video."

Fahadh and Mahesh are joining hands for the third time for a project. The duo earlier worked together on Take-Off and upcoming film Malik.

“It is our endeavour to consistently bring the latest entertainment for our customers across languages and unique formats. We have witnessed great success of Malayalam films like Sufiyum Sujathayum Trance, Lucifer and Kumbalangi Nights.” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India. “Fahadh Faasil is synonymous with gripping Indian language blockbusters and a combination of him with Director Mahesh Narayan in an experimental film format is definitely one to watch out for. With Onam around the corner, we are hoping to add a little more sweetness to the festivities with the release of CU Soon!” he added.

The movie is produced by Fahadh Faasil and Friends.