One actor, many looks: Mohanlal's latest pics are taking Internet by storm

Mohanlal, the complete actor is undoubtedly one of the finest talents Indian film industry has ever seen. When it comes to his onscreen performances, Mohanlal makes sure to stand out with his flexibility and the look for each character.

The latest pics of the star that are doing the rounds on social media are proof to his natural effortlessness giving life to his roles. In a week, the actor was spotted in perhaps eight different looks.

The latest pic which he himself shared on his page reminds us of his directorial debut. Fans say, it could be the look from his upcoming movie Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

In yet another look, he seemed to have dressed up as a mythological character which is for an Onam programme. It is said that he will be playing Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Vibishana.

Before this, Mohanlal had also shot for an advertisement in yet another clean-shaven look.

Earlier this week, Mohanlal had joined Drishyam 2 team for pre-production work. Mohanlal will start shooting Jeethu Joseph film by the second week of September.

Well, the actor who completed four decades of his acting career continues to amaze the audiences with his dedication.