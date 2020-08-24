Watch: Miya George, Ashwin's marriage betrothal ceremony

Malayalam actor Miya George got engaged to businessman Ashwin Philip in a close-knit ceremony on May 30. Now, the actress held a betrothal ceremony at St Thomas Church, Pala for friends and relatives.

While Miya looked royal in peach lehenga, Ahwin repeated the white shirt and opted for a green Nehru jacket over it.

Miya George is set to marry Ashwin Philip in September. However, the soon-to-be-married couple is yet to announce their marriage date. Due to the pandemic, Miya George's marriage will reportedly be a low-key affair with close relatives and family friends' attendance.

Recently, Miya George released the video from her wedding fixing ceremony. Sharing the video online, Miya George said, "Here is my Marriage Fixation video for u..Have a look at this and remember me in ur prayers...Thanks a ton frndss." (sic) The 11-minute long video was shot and uploaded on Miya George's sister Gini's Youtube channel.