Robert Pattinson debuts as caped crusader in Batman trailer, inspires memes with Twilight twist

The trailer of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has been released in the virtual DC FanDome convention.

The first trailer shows a strikingly darker version of the Gotham city than its previous cinematic adaptations. The over 2-minute-long video begins with Riddler (Paul Dano), who is leaving a series of deadly teasers for the Batman and Commissioner Gordon (Jeffery Wright). The trailer also shows glimpses of Zoe Kravitz as the Catwoman and provides the first full look of Pattinson in the Batsuit and driving the Batmobile.

Well the trailer has left netizens divided over Pattinson's casting. While a section of fans welcomed the Twilight star as the new Dark Knight, some fans were of the opinion that Pattinson doesn't fit the role.

Interestingly, some came up with memes and jokes associating with Pattinson's iconic Twilight character, Edward Cullen. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, The Matt Reeves directorial had to suspend production due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to start filming again in early September. Reeves said he had shot just 25 per cent of the film so far, and the delay pushed the official release date from June to October 2021.



The movie also stars John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, and Andy Serkis.