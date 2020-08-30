Here is how Miya's mother found the perfect match for her

Actress Miya didn’t have any serious plans of getting hitched this year. However, a few days before Bhama’s wedding, Miya’s mother Mini decided to discuss the topic with her daughter. Mini says she had been telling the actress to start thinking about getting married ever since they attended Bhavana’s wedding two years ago.

Though Miya was ready, she had no idea about how to find her perfect partner. Mini then decided to ‘file’ her plea in front of Jesus Christ. She knelt down in front of the altar and asked Christ to find a lovely husband for her beloved daughter. Now, Miya has just got engaged and Mini is elated that Christ has heard her prayers



Meanwhile, Miya jokes that her mother had not requested but threatened Christ to make her wishes true. “We share a very cordial and friendly bond with Jesus Christ and Mother Mary. We ask and request them to get things done for us,” laughs Miya.

After this incident, Mini had unexpectedly met actor Sijoy Varghese one day. It was Sijoy who advised Mini to register Miya’s profile in a matrimonial site.

“We were sceptical as we didn’t know whether any other actress had ever registered her profile in a matrimonial site. When I told this to my mother, she told me everyone else found their partners on their own and that I must get married this way as I never had any plans to fall in love. But, how could that be my fault?” asks Miya with a smile.

Miya’s profile appeared in the matrimonial site and soon Mini realized that things weren’t as easy as she had imagined.

“There were thousands of profiles in the site and it was difficult to find the perfect one that suits us. My mother lost her sleep looking for boys and began complaining of headache. Finally, she lost all her interest and looked dejected. Seeing that I jokingly asked her whether she gave up so easily,” says Miya.

Mini says she didn’t wish to send her daughter to a place farther than Thrissur as she always wants her kids to be close to her. Finally, Mini found the perfect match for Miya from Ernakulam. “She soon began pestering me with the photograph of a boy she liked. In the end, we decided to proceed with this proposal,” notes Miya.