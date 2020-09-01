Tovino's superhero avatar in 'Minnal Murali' teaser impresses one and all including Extraction director!

The teaser of Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali was released online and is gaining wide applauds.

Sam Hargrave, who had helmed Chris Hemsworth's Extraction and has worked as the stunt coordinator for several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, shared the teaser of Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali on his social media page.

The teaser video gives us glimpse of the hero and is sure to peak our interest for the film.

The film features Tovino in a character of a common man who secretly possesses superpowers which he uses for the greater good.

The film is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend blockbuster.

Sameer Thahir has cinematographed the film while Shaan Rahman has composed the music.

The movie, which had come to a halt after the COVID-19 outbreak, is now in the post-production stage.