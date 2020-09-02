From Miya to Tovino Thomas: How celebs celebrated Onam 2020 with family

Onam is a festival celebrated with a lot of fanfare, fervour and feasting by Malayalis across the world. This year, because of the pandemic, the festival seemed to be a close-knit family affair.

For celebrities and stars, the 10-day festivity — that begun on August 22 and ending on September 2 was all about dressing up in traditional attire to feasting on sadhya.

Here's take a look at a few celebs and their Onam pics:

Actor Krishnakumar and family seemed to have a blast. The family did Onam special vlog and the videos are now trending on Youtube.

Miya, made sure that she spends this Onam well with her family as she would be getting hitched to Ashwin this month.

It's Tovino's baby boy's baptism day this Onam and the entire family came together in matching outfits for the ceremony.

Vineeth Sreenivasan and family had a simple Onam with two kids.

Keerthy Suresh seemed to have a gala time with her family. She even dressed up her pet dogs in shirt and mundu.

And that's Kunchako Boban, Jayaram and Jayasurya's Onam pic.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim production movie 'C U Soon' was released on Tuesday and it seemed to be a movie affair for the couple. Nazriya shared a pic with Fahadh and expressed gratitude for spreading out positive word for the movie.

Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu too had a special Onam as they spent time with their dear and near ones.