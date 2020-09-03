Jacqueline Fernandez tests negative for COVID-19 after two crew members infected

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has tested negative for COVID-19. The Bollywood star took to Instagram and gave her fans a health update. Jacqueline said that two members from her shoot crew have tested positive for COVID-19. She herself, however, has tested negative.

Jacqueline said that she was set to shoot for a brand when all crew members were tested for the novel coronavirus as precaution. “Hello Everyone, We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote in her note.

“We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance,” she added.

On workfront, Jacqueline will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police.