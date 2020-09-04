Mission Konkan: VA Shrikumar Menon announces his next

After Odiyan, filmmaker Shrikumar Menon is all set to direct his next project.

Titled 'Mission Konkan', the film will be based on the heroic tales of Mappila Khalasis, the traditional makers of urus aka big trading vessels from Malabar.

It will have Konkan Railway as the backdrop, and the tale will feature how Khalasis toppled the attempts of enemy countries to ruin India’s unity and technological advancement.

The screenplay of the movie is by T D Ramakrishnan.

The film which will be made mainly in Hindi, and also in all South Indian languages will have its hero from Malayalam. It is said that Hollywood technicians will be part of the crew.

With Ratnagiri, Goa, Delhi, Beypore, Kozhikode and Palakkad as the major locations, the film will go on floors in December.