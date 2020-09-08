Mammootty's birthday cake with a sapling was daughter Surumi's idea, actor wished to share it with all

Malayalam magastar Mammootty celebrated his birthday on Monday and social media has been abuzz with pics and videos dedicated to the star.



At midnight on Sunday, the actor had a gala celebration with his family members and what grabbed everyone's attention was the cake.

Since Mammootty's initiatives and his love for plants and trees are well known among all, Dulquer's sister and Mammootty's daughter Surumi wanted to do something on similar lines. Mamootty has not stepped out of his house ever since the lockdown was first imposed and since then he has turned a keen gardener and the cake was best made for him.



She ordered a special birthday cake for her dear 'Vappachi' who is fond of planting trees. Surumi wanted a sundrop fruit as toppings.

The pics of the cake is now doing the rounds on social media.

Mammootty himself took to his social media page on birthday with a photo of him all set to cut the cake thanking one and all and wishing to share the cake with everyone.

Earlier, Dulquer had posted a photo of the father-son duo in which the young actor is seen planting a kiss on his father's cheek.

Fans have also showered Mammootty with birthday wishes.