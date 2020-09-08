Film with Mammootty did not materialise but Sangeeth Sivan captures rare family photo of megastar!

Film maker Sangeeth Sivan wished mega star Mammootty on his birthday with a lovely note and a rare photograph from his collection. Now, this picture in which Mammootty is seen with his wife Sulfath and his kids have become viral on the social media.

Sangeeth begins his note by wishing his dear Ichakka a very happy birthday. He recalled that Mammootty had first called him to congratulate after watching Sangeeth’s debut movie Vyooham. Later, the duo got to known each other closely in a Chennai trip. “I had booked a flight ticket to Chennai. However, he made me cancel it and we left for Chennai in his new car. It was Ichakka who drove till Chennai. We had food from the wayside eateries. I saw that he was such a simple man. Though we haven’t done a movie together, we still share a close bond. Even our families are close. I have taken countless photographs of him and his family. This one is my favorite among them,” Sangeeth wrote sharing a rare family picture in which Mammootty is seen lying on Sulfath’s lap while his kids are smiling to the camera.

Sangeeth says that people often ask him why he hasn’t done a movie with Mammootty. He reveals that he had planned a movie with Mammootty in the lead role after the super hit film Yodha. Veteran screenwriter Ranjith was roped in to prepare the script. However, that project didn’t take off due to many reasons. Sangeeth, meanwhile, is waiting for an amazing concept and story that suits the mega star.